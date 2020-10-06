Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Sabri Lamouchi was appointed by Nottingham Forest in June 2019

Championship club Nottingham Forest have sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi after losing their first four league games of the season.

Saturday's 2-1 loss to Bristol City left them 22nd in the Championship table and still without a point.

It also means they are now winless in 10 league matches, having collapsed spectacularly at the end of last season to miss out on a play-off place.

Lamouchi, 48, spent just over 15 months in charge at the City Ground.

He was the 12th full-time managerial appointment by Forest since Billy Davies' first spell at the club ended in the summer of 2011.

The former Rennes and Ivory Coast boss played 12 times for France and represented Monaco, Inter Milan and Marseille in a near 20-year playing career.

Forest had looked almost certain to finish in a play-off spot at the end of Lamouchi's first season in charge, but dropped points late in the campaign proved costly.

Their bad end to the season culminated in a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke in their final game which, coupled with Swansea's 4-1 win at Reading, saw Forest finish seventh and outside the top six on goal difference.