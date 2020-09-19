Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen's match with Kilmarnock was one of two test events with fans last weekend

Scottish football is not at greater danger amid a rise in Covid-19 but crowds in stadiums are "slightly more at risk", says Jason Leitch.

Scotland's national clinical director says "household mixing" is the main area of concern as cases increase.

Two test events with a limited number of fans have been held in the Scottish Premiership but no further events are currently confirmed.

"I don't think we're facing a 23 March lockdown," Leitch said.

"Let's call that the hammer. Somebody wrote a paper about the hammer and the dance and we're now in the dance of trying to come out of this Covid that keeps the economy and business open.

"Numbers are rising across Europe, numbers are rising in Scotland, across the UK. So I think we're heading towards more national-type restrictions. As soon as you mix households, you break the rules."

People in Scotland are being asked not to visit other people's homes but Leitch says elite sport with correct protocols in place should be able to continue.

"It probably puts football stadia and crowds slightly more at risk but probably doesn't put the actual game quite so much at risk," he explained.

"I know people are fed up, I'm fed up too but this virus is coming back. We've got over 200 cases now over the last few days.

"We've got every mainland health board in Scotland with a case at least and sometimes many, many more cases than that and we're worried. Our tone is changing."