Manager Neil Lennon admits Celtic are "working away in the background" as he looks for one more signing before the window closes next month. (Daily Record) external-link

Neil Lennon has also shot down suggestions that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is distracted by transfer talk. (Sun) external-link

Jermain Defoe is convinced fellow striker Alfredo Morelos can become Rangers' new 'Super Al' but insists the Colombian needs to help the club end their current trophy drought before he can be mentioned in the same breath as the legendary Ally McCoist. (Sun) external-link

Allan McGregor should be the Rangers number one but competition from goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been brilliant, reckons former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson says his Europa League penalty shootout heroics have helped banish two years of despair on the sidelines. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has been ruled out of Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers as he deals with an ongoing health issue. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim will miss the Europa League meeting with Aberdeen next week, having contracted Covid-19, taking the club's number of cases up to 10. (Sun) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon says that joining a British Premier League would make Celtic a "megaclub", and believes that majority shareholder Dermot Desmond could be the man to finally make such a move happen. (Glasgow Times) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is tipping new arrival Craig Bryson to make a big impact at McDiarmid Park. (Courier) external-link

Dundee are set to sign Jamaican forward Nicholas Hamilton on-loan from Canadian side York 9 FC. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts youngster Leeroy Makovora has left Tynecastle to join Brechin City on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Peterhead have asked supporters not to gather outside Balmoor Stadium before tomorrow's Buchan derby with Fraserburgh. (Press & Journal) external-link