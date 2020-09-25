Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Summer signing Kai Havertz scored his first Chelsea goals with a hat-trick against Championship side Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek

TEAM NEWS

West Brom are without the suspended Kieran Gibbs, while loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ahmed Hegazi is back in training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva could make their first league starts for Chelsea, while new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also under consideration.

Andreas Christensen is banned, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic remain unavailable because of injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea's defeat by Liverpool last week was a bit of a reality check for them. Frank Lampard's side looked pretty ordinary at times, and it was a reminder of where they are at - he is still trying to work out what his best team is, with all their new signings.

We also saw, again, that Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is not good enough - he makes too many mistakes, which is why they have gone out and signed Edouard Mendy this week.

Whoever is in goal for them at The Hawthorns, Chelsea will surely bring in Thiago Silva at the back for his first league game - but I don't see West Brom causing the Blues many problems anyway.

The Baggies have lost their first two games, and conceded eight goals already. Things are not going to be any easier this time, but the only thing I would say in their defence is that in Leicester, Everton and now Chelsea, they have started their season by playing three teams who will probably finish in the top eight.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have lost 18 of the 24 Premier League meetings, more than against any other side.

The Baggies are on a four-game losing streak in this fixture, conceding nine goals without reply.

Chelsea have won each of their past three away league games at The Hawthorns.

West Brom's most recent victory over the Blues was 3-0 at home in the Premier League in May 2015.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are winless in six league matches dating back to last season (D3 ,L3).

They have claimed just 11 Premier League points from the last 48 available (W3, D2, L11).

Albion have won only three of their past 24 top-flight home fixtures (D9, L12).

Both of West Brom's league goals this season were scored from outside the penalty area.

Matheus Pereira has contributed to 26 league goals for the Baggies since the start of last season with nine goals and 17 assists, 11 more than any other player at the club.

Callum Robinson's solitary Premier League goal in 22 appearances came against Chelsea while playing for Sheffield United.

Branislav Ivanovic made 261 Premier League appearances for Chelsea between 2008-2016, scoring 22 goals.

