Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first Everton hat-trick last weekend against West Bromwich Albion

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are boosted by the return of forward Christian Benteke following a foot injury.

However, defenders Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson all remain on the sidelines because of injury.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is weighing up whether to stick with the side that starting the Toffees' opening two league games.

Fabian Delph made his first start since February in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is two wins out of two for both of these sides so far, and they have scored a few goals as well.

It is clear that Everton have upgraded their team with their summer signings - James Rodriguez has got a bit of class - and, up front, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are a handful.

But I am going to go for a draw here. Palace have shown they have got a decent goal threat of their own but Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will make sure they are solid in this one. He always does.

When you play against a Hodgson team, you just feel like there is no space to operate in. Rodriguez is good enough to find some, of course, but I still don't think Everton will get as many chances here as they did in their wins over Tottenham and West Brom.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace are on an 11-match winless league run against Everton, failing to score in six of those games.

The three most recent league meetings at Selhurst Park have ended level, including back-to-back goalless draws.

The Toffees have lost only one of their past 11 league visits to Palace (W5, D5) and kept clean sheets in six of their last seven trips.

Crystal Palace

Palace have started a top-flight campaign with consecutive victories for the first time in their history. They last won their opening three league games in 2006-07, in the Championship.

Each of their last five home league victories was by a single goal.

Palace scored more than twice for the first time in 40 Premier League games during last week's win at Manchester United.

This will be their 400th top-flight home fixture.

The Eagles have drawn only one of their past 17 league matches.

Their average of just 27% possession is the lowest of all the Premier League sides to have played twice this term.

Wilfried Zaha has scored three goals in two league games, just one fewer than he managed in 38 appearances last season.

If selected, Joel Ward will be making his 250th Palace appearance, while James McArthur can become only the second Eagles player to feature in 200 Premier League games.

Everton