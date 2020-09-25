Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Tarkowski has missed Burnley's last three league and cup games

TEAM NEWS

Dale Stephens is available for Burnley after joining from Brighton, but Jay Rodriguez is a doubt because of a twisted ankle.

The Clarets will monitor James Tarkowski and Robbie Brady, who are nursing respective toe and rib problems.

Ashley Barnes, Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Ben Mee are unavailable.

Southampton are still without Nathan Redmond because of an ankle problem but he is their only absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am a bit surprised by the way Southampton have started the season with two defeats, especially the way they were taken apart by Tottenham last time out.

Saints looked full of confidence with the way they finished last season, but there is a risk all of that could be knocked out of them very early on.

Burnley also began by losing - against Leicester, after being ahead, but they showed plenty of fight. The Clarets have some injury problems to contend with, but I'd still back them to edge this.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna

It is the highest total in the Premier League during that period

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in the past seven Premier League meetings, winning four of those matches.

Southampton's only win away to Burnley in the top division came in March 1971, when Mick Channon scored the only goal.

Saints have played 11 top-flight fixtures at Turf Moor but have never scored more than once in any of them.

Burnley

The Clarets have suffered consecutive league defeats - they have not lost three in a row since a four-match sequence from December 2019 to January 2020.

Burnley have lost their first home game in four of their previous six Premier League campaigns, though they did win their opener at Turf Moor last season - beating Southampton 3-0.

Chris Wood can become the first Burnley player to score in five consecutive top-flight matches since Willie Irvine, who did so in six straight appearances in 1966.

The Clarets are winless in each of the last 18 Premier League fixtures that James Tarkowski has missed, losing 10 of those matches.

Jay Rodriguez is two short of 100 career league goals, which includes 26 for Southampton.

Southampton