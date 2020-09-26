HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|8
|6
|2
|0
|17
|2
|15
|20
|2
|Celtic
|7
|6
|1
|0
|20
|5
|15
|19
|3
|Hibernian
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|5
|8
|17
|4
|Aberdeen
|6
|4
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|12
|5
|Ross County
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|6
|Dundee Utd
|8
|3
|1
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|10
|7
|Kilmarnock
|8
|2
|2
|4
|11
|11
|0
|8
|8
|Motherwell
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|9
|St Johnstone
|8
|2
|1
|5
|4
|9
|-5
|7
|10
|St Mirren
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|7
|11
|Hamilton
|7
|2
|0
|5
|5
|12
|-7
|6
|12
|Livingston
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|14
|-6
|5