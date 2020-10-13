League Two
WalsallWalsall19:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 2Norman
  • 6Scarr
  • 5J Clarke
  • 21Nurse
  • 22Holden
  • 16Guthrie
  • 8Kinsella
  • 15McDonald
  • 9Lavery
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 3Jules
  • 7Sinclair
  • 12Bates
  • 13Rose
  • 17Nolan
  • 23Osadebe
  • 24White

Leyton Orient

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 16Brophy
  • 44Wright
  • 4Cissé
  • 7McAnuff
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 39Johnson
  • 11Dayton

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 8Clay
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 23Turley
  • 24Sweeney
  • 26Kyprianou
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge32108087
2Port Vale32104047
3Newport32105237
4Crawley32014406
5Morecambe320147-36
6Harrogate31206245
7Salford31206245
8Colchester31203125
9Bradford31204315
10Forest Green31203215
11Stevenage31115324
12Leyton Orient21103214
13Walsall21103214
14Scunthorpe31112204
15Exeter311145-14
16Cheltenham21014223
17Carlisle310224-23
18Barrow302134-12
19Mansfield302134-12
20Tranmere302103-32
21Oldham300327-50
22Bolton300305-50
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend300318-70
