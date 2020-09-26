League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge22008086
2Port Vale22004046
3Harrogate21106244
4Salford21106244
5Stevenage21104134
6Colchester21102024
7Forest Green21103214
8Leyton Orient21103214
9Newport21103214
10Walsall21103214
11Cheltenham21014223
12Carlisle210123-13
13Crawley210112-13
14Morecambe210126-43
15Bradford20202202
16Mansfield20202202
17Barrow201123-11
18Scunthorpe201112-11
19Exeter201124-21
20Tranmere201103-31
21Bolton200203-30
22Oldham200204-40
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend200206-60
View full League Two table

Top Stories