League Two
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • BarrowBarrow15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00NewportNewport County
  • BradfordBradford City15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • CheltenhamCheltenham TownPGrimsbyGrimsby TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • WalsallWalsallPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge22008086
2Port Vale22004046
3Harrogate21106244
4Salford21106244
5Stevenage21104134
6Colchester21102024
7Forest Green21103214
8Leyton Orient21103214
9Newport21103214
10Walsall21103214
11Cheltenham21014223
12Carlisle210123-13
13Crawley210112-13
14Morecambe210126-43
15Bradford20202202
16Mansfield20202202
17Barrow201123-11
18Scunthorpe201112-11
19Exeter201124-21
20Tranmere201103-31
21Bolton200203-30
22Oldham200204-40
23Grimsby200205-50
24Southend200206-60
View full League Two table

Top Stories