FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Lincoln City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Hull
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|Doncaster
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6
|Plymouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Northampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Accrington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Fleetwood
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Charlton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Swindon
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Burton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Gillingham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|15
|Peterborough
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|16
|Wimbledon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|2
|17
|Portsmouth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|MK Dons
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|19
|Shrewsbury
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|20
|Bristol Rovers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|21
|Rochdale
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|22
|Wigan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|23
|Crewe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Oxford Utd
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0