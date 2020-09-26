Championship
WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Adams Park, England

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 26McCarthy
  • 7Wheeler
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 24Adeniran
  • 22Freeman
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 25Samuel

Substitutes

  • 3Jacobson
  • 11Kashket
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Horgan
  • 18Thompson
  • 27Parker
  • 31Stockdale

Swansea

  • 1Woodman
  • 4Rodon
  • 5Guehi
  • 44Cabango
  • 23Roberts
  • 7Smith
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 9Lowe
  • 11Gibbs-White
  • 10A Ayew

Substitutes

  • 6Fulton
  • 13Benda
  • 15Routledge
  • 17Peterson
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Dhanda
  • 26Naughton
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading22004046
2Bristol City22004136
3Luton22003126
4Bournemouth21104314
5Norwich21103214
6Birmingham21101014
7Millwall21101014
8Swansea21101014
9Watford21101014
10Blackburn21017343
11Brentford21013123
12QPR21014313
13Coventry21014403
14Cardiff21012203
15Rotherham21011103
16Huddersfield310214-33
17Preston201123-11
18Middlesbrough201112-11
19Stoke201102-21
20Derby200214-30
21Barnsley200203-30
22Nottm Forest300305-50
23Wycombe200206-60
24Sheff Wed2110202-8
View full Championship table

