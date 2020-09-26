WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30SwanseaSwansea City
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 2Grimmer
- 5Stewart
- 6Tafazolli
- 26McCarthy
- 7Wheeler
- 10Bloomfield
- 24Adeniran
- 22Freeman
- 23Onyedinma
- 25Samuel
Substitutes
- 3Jacobson
- 11Kashket
- 16Phillips
- 17Horgan
- 18Thompson
- 27Parker
- 31Stockdale
Swansea
- 1Woodman
- 4Rodon
- 5Guehi
- 44Cabango
- 23Roberts
- 7Smith
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 9Lowe
- 11Gibbs-White
- 10A Ayew
Substitutes
- 6Fulton
- 13Benda
- 15Routledge
- 17Peterson
- 20Cullen
- 21Dhanda
- 26Naughton
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.