Championship
WatfordWatford12:30LutonLuton Town
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1Foster
  • 3Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 15Cathcart
  • 6Wilmot
  • 12Sema
  • 14Chalobah
  • 8Cleverley
  • 16Garner
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr

Substitutes

  • 4Dawson
  • 9Deeney
  • 17Murray
  • 20Quina
  • 21Femenía
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 26Bachmann

Luton

  • 12Sluga
  • 2Cranie
  • 5Bradley
  • 6Pearson
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 10Lee
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 9Hylton
  • 14Moncur
  • 15Lockyer
  • 18Clark
  • 20Kioso
  • 25LuaLua
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th September 2020

  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers12:30SwanseaSwansea City
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00ReadingReading
  • DerbyDerby County15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00StokeStoke City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading22004046
2Bristol City22004136
3Luton22003126
4Bournemouth21104314
5Norwich21103214
6Birmingham21101014
7Millwall21101014
8Swansea21101014
9Watford21101014
10Blackburn21017343
11Brentford21013123
12QPR21014313
13Coventry21014403
14Cardiff21012203
15Rotherham21011103
16Huddersfield310214-33
17Preston201123-11
18Middlesbrough201112-11
19Stoke201102-21
20Derby200214-30
21Barnsley200203-30
22Nottm Forest300305-50
23Wycombe200206-60
24Sheff Wed2110202-8
