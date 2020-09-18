Bayern MunichBayern Munich19:30SchalkeFC Schalke 04
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 4Süle
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 14Zirkzee
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 13Rudy
- 17Stambouli
- 4Kabak
- 24Oczipka
- 8Serdar
- 10Bentaleb
- 14Matondo
- 7Uth
- 25Harit
- 18Mendes Paciência
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 9Raman
- 11Ibisevic
- 15Kutucu
- 22Skrzybski
- 23Schubert
- 28Schöpf
- 31Becker
- 33Thiaw
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer