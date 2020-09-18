German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich19:30SchalkeFC Schalke 04
Venue: Allianz Arena, Germany

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Zirkzee
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 13Rudy
  • 17Stambouli
  • 4Kabak
  • 24Oczipka
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 14Matondo
  • 7Uth
  • 25Harit
  • 18Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 9Raman
  • 11Ibisevic
  • 15Kutucu
  • 22Skrzybski
  • 23Schubert
  • 28Schöpf
  • 31Becker
  • 33Thiaw
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg00000000
1Stuttgart00000000
1Hoffenheim00000000
1Freiburg00000000
1Werder Bremen00000000
1RB Leipzig00000000
1Hertha Berlin00000000
1Schalke00000000
1Bayern Munich00000000
1Augsburg00000000
1Frankfurt00000000
1DSC Arminia Bielefeld00000000
1B Mgladbach00000000
1B Dortmund00000000
1B Leverkusen00000000
1Mainz00000000
1Union Berlin00000000
1Köln00000000
