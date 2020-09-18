Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Robbie Crawford came through the ranks at Ayr United before joining Livingston

Robbie Crawford will bring "bite and tenacity" to the Motherwell midfield after joining on loan from Livingston, says Stephen Robinson.

The central midfielder, 26, has moved to the Fir Park club until January.

His move comes after the sale of David Turnbull to Celtic and the news Liam Donnelly is out injured until the new year.

"It was vital we increased our pool," manager Robinson told the Motherwell website external-link .

"Robbie is a player we've watched for a number of years. He gives us a bit of bite and tenacity. He has good quality on the ball and is more game ready than some of our younger boys, who have been unable to gain vital game time with no reserve games."

Crawford played 225 times for Ayr United after coming through the youth ranks at the club, before earning his move to the Premiership a year ago, making 26 appearances for the West Lothian club.

Meanwhile, the Lanarkshire club have announced that winger Harry Robinson has joined Queen of the South on a season-long loan.

