Joel Grant last played in February 2020, when Plymouth beat Crewe 2-1 in League Two

League One side Swindon Town have signed former Plymouth Argyle forward Joel Grant on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old was released in July this year when the Pilgrims decided against renewing his contract.

Grant scored five goals in 29 appearances for Argyle last season, helping the club win promotion from League Two alongside Swindon.

The ex-Watford, Yeovil Town and Exeter City winger won 14 caps for Jamaica between 2014 and 2016, scoring twice.

