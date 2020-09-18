Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sligo Rovers defeated Derry City in the last meeting of the clubs on 31 July

Derry City will travel to face Sligo Rovers in their FAI Cup quarter-final on the weekend of 13/15 November.

The clubs last met in their first League of Ireland game after the sport's resumption in late July when Sligo won 2-0 at the Brandywell.

Derry stayed sixth in the Premier Division table after Friday's disappointing 0-0 home draw against St Patrick's Athletic.

Sligo are fifth - three points ahead of Derry - after losing 1-0 to Bohemians.

Bohs will host Dundalk in the tie of round with Finn Harps taking on League of Ireland leaders Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town up against Shelbourne in the other last-eight tie.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on the following weekend with the cup final provisionally down for 27 November.

Extra.ie FAI Cup Cup quarter-finals

Bohemians v Dundalk

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

Athlone Town v Shelbourne