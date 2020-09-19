Scott Jordan's goal in the second leg was enough to send York City through 4-3 on aggregate

Manchester United 0-3 York City.

Even a quarter of a century on from the third tier Minstermen's stunning victory at Old Trafford in the League Cup, it's a scoreline that seems scarcely believable.

On the 25th anniversary of the game BBC Radio York caught up with some of the players who made history that night.

The backdrop

You can't win anything with kids - Alan Hansen

Then third tier York came into the game having made a poor start to the season.

They had only won two of their 10 matches in league and cup in the early stages of the 1995-96 season and were second bottom of Division Two.

Meanwhile, Manchester United had opened the campaign with a defeat at Aston Villa that led Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen to famously opine "you can't win anything with kids".

However, the Red Devils had recovered well from that loss and were six games unbeaten in all competitions when York showed up for the first leg of the League Cup second round tie.

Boss Alex Ferguson wasn't taking the game lightly though and made just four changes from the team that had beaten Bolton 3-0 at home three days before.

Future England captain David Beckham (left), Ryan Giggs (second right) and Lee Sharpe (right) all started the game against York, having played in the 3-0 league win over Bolton three days before

Manchester United 0-1 York City

"Paul Barnes... Barnes turns in the middle, makes some space and shoots from 25 yards and it's gone in! An error by the goalkeeper Kevin Pilkington. Barnes' right-foot shot, 25 yards out and the ball bounced awkwardly in front of the debutant goalkeeper... Amazing scoreline here from Old Trafford after 24 minutes: Manchester United nil, York City one."

York City striker Paul Barnes: "It was an amazing night and the whole build-up to the game was fantastic.

"Manchester United took us a little bit lightly and I think, looking back on the game it could have been more than 3-0.

"I think a striker's instinct when they get the ball 20 or 25 yards out is to get a shot off and it just got a nice deflection... It's what you dream of.

"A friend of mine was actually the groundsman at Old Trafford and I jokingly went over and checked the nets before the game and he went 'what are you checking them for' and I said 'I just want to make sure that when I score it doesn't go through. I want it to count!'"

BBC Radio York co-commentator Alistair Yeomans: "It was something very, very special and richly deserved as well.

"Prior to the goal Graeme Murty made a tackle and York just didn't give United any time in midfield from the off. It was a good midfield as well with Phil Neville, David Beckham, Lee Sharpe and Simon Davies.

"We thought it was a tremendous start but at some stage United would probably have a good few chances and score."

Manchester United 0-2 York City

Paul Barnes, seen here playing for Bury five years on from his Old Trafford heroics, scored 76 goals in 148 league games for York

"The penalty has been given to York City, I thought it might have been outside of the area but it's been given all the same. Paul Barnes has a glorious opportunity to seek retribution for being fouled... Barnes shoots and sends the goalkeeper the wrong way! York City are 2-0 up against Manchester United and they are down to 10 men!"

Barnes: "I knew the foul was outside the area but as soon as it happened I picked the ball up and put it down on the penalty spot, just to try and show the referee there was no doubt it was a penalty.

"I was saying to my son (Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes) the other day about how modern day footballers aren't clever enough with that kind of thing.

"I did everything I could to make sure a penalty was given."

Manchester United defender Pat McGibbon: "It was more like actual bodily harm than a tackle!

"I was trying to take him down outside the area, and replays show that it was, but it was certainly a red card.

"It was my only start for the club, so yes, it was major disappointment but I don't think it was the reason I never played again."

Manchester United 0-3 York City

Dean Kiely went on to win 11 caps for Republic of Ireland and was part of the country's 2002 World Cup squad

"The free-kick is given to York City and Manchester United are well and truly rattled and the team second from bottom in Division Two are doing it to them... Ambitious... and I don't believe it - York have scored again! Tony Barras! United are in tatters!"

York fan Alistair: "I drove up to the game from Surrey and everyone at work knew we were going and expected us to get thrashed.

"I walked into work the next day and someone asked me what the score was so I said '3-0' and they replied 'well, that's not bad'.

"About an hour later their head popped over my cubicle: 'York won?! You didn't tell me! I thought Manchester United had beaten you 3-0!' Great fun."

York goalkeeper Dean Kiely: "It's right up there in moments in my career. There was so little expected of us.

"It's only 25 years on that you realise what a special time it was. It was an incredible night.

"People say about the team they put out but there was nine internationals in that 11 and we thoroughly deserved our win."

York midfielder Graeme Murty: "At half-time it was about keeping our focus and continuing to do what we had been doing.

"The senior players made it simple for us to not get caught up in the emotion of it.

"The group just had a really good manner and this performance gave me and a few of the other guys the belief that we could go on to play at a higher level."

What happened next?

Eric Cantona's first away game following his nine-month ban for kicking a Crystal Palace fan came in the return leg of the tie at Old Trafford

United put out a full strength team for the return leg at Bootham Crescent two weeks later, including a first away game since returning from his nine-month ban for attacking a fan for mercurial forward Eric Cantona.

However, despite two goals from Paul Scholes and another from Terry Cooke, York went through 4-3 on aggregate thanks to Scott Jordan's strike.

Alan Little's men were knocked out in the next round by Premier League side QPR but a team managed by a Little did win the Cup that year as Alan's brother Brian guided Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Leeds at Wembley.

The win over United was a definite high point in an otherwise tough season for City, who are now in the National League North, as they avoided relegation to the fourth tier by three points.

As for United, perhaps stung by their embarrassment in the League Cup, they went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup Double.