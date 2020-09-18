Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs maintained their 100% away record with victory at St Mirren last Saturday

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers Venue: Easter Road Date: Sunday, 20 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel on Sunday from 19:15

Hibernian's home meeting with Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on Sunday is a "good barometer" for their "lofty ambitions", says head coach Jack Ross.

Steven Gerrard's men have started the season with seven clean sheets - a top-flight record - and their only slip-up was a goalless draw at Livingston.

Hibs are three points behind in Ross' first full campaign at the helm.

"It won't define our season either way, whether it's a positive or negative result," Ross said.

"But we've set lofty ambitions and challenges to the players and they're going about meeting them the right way.

"They're hungry to do so, so it is a good barometer because for where we want to get to, we need to win games like this Sunday against that level of opposition."

Hibs, who are without Scott Allan on Sunday, have conceded just once in their past five matches. However, Jack acknowledges his forward players will also have to impress if Rangers are to be breached at Easter Road.

"The fact that they've dominated the ball so much in their games makes it difficult sometimes for teams to lay a glove on them," he added.

"But we've carried an attacking threat this season and earned the right to go into this game full of belief and confidence.

"We believe they will concede a goal and we hope that will be Sunday."