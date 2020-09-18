Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane levelled from the penalty spot before Tanguy Ndombele's winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday

Tottenham will host Rostov or Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League play-off if they beat Shkendija in the third-round qualifier.

Spurs will face the Macedonian side on Thursday after they beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 to progress from the second round of qualifying.

If they win, they will play the Russian or Israeli side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 1 October.

Next week's trip to Macedonia comes at a busy time for Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

They have a Premier League game against Southampton on Sunday, an EFL Cup match against Leyton Orient on Tuesday and the journey to North Macedonia two days later.

If they win both those cup games, they face a similar schedule the following week too.

The Europa League match on 1 October would take place only 48 hours after a possible EFL Cup game against Chelsea - if Spurs beat Leyton Orient, and they are due to play Manchester United at Old Trafford on 3 October.

All European qualifiers are being played over one leg this season because the campaign started later as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.