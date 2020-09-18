Jack Sowerby: Northampton Town sign midfielder from Fleetwood for undisclosed fee
Northampton Town have signed midfielder Jack Sowerby from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old scored 13 goals in 96 appearances for Fleetwood, netting one goal in 30 games in 2019-20, and the deal has an option for a further year.
"Jack is a player who has been on our radar for some time," said Cobblers manager Keith Curle.
"He is a dynamic, attacking midfield player who likes to get forward and has an eye for goal."
