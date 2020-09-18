Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Craig Bryson (right) played for Aberdeen against St Johnstone last month

Craig Bryson is "thrilled" to have joined St Johnstone on a deal until the end of the season after leaving Aberdeen earlier this month.

Bryson, 33, spent just over a year at the Dons, making 14 appearances.

"As soon as I heard of St Johnstone's interest it was a place I really wanted to come to," Bryson told Saints' website. external-link

"I'm keen to get started and play my part in the season ahead. I'm thrilled to finally put pen to paper."

Including his spells at Kilmarnock and Derby County, Bryson has made 563 senior club appearances and won three Scotland caps.

