James Garner: Manchester United midfielder joins Watford on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Championship club Watford have signed Manchester United midfielder James Garner on a season-long loan.
Garner, 19, started three Europa League games for United last season and has played seven first-team matches in all since his debut in February 2019.
Garner captained England Under-17s during the 2018 European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage.
He could make his debut for the Hornets in Saturday's away league game at Sheffield Wednesday.
Watford, relegated from the Premier League last term, won their season opener 1-0 against Middlesbrough on 11 September.
