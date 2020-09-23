MillwallMillwall19:00BurnleyBurnley
Line-ups
Millwall
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 4Hutchinson
- 3Wallace
- 11Ferguson
- 21Mahoney
- 8Thompson
- 6Williams
- 23Bödvarsson
- 10Smith
- 25Parrott
Substitutes
- 7Wallace
- 15Pearce
- 19Woods
- 20Bennett
- 32Burey
- 35Muller
- 41Wright
Burnley
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 2Lowton
- 37Thomas
- 34Dunne
- 3Taylor
- 11McNeil
- 8Brownhill
- 41Benson
- 23Pieters
- 27Vydra
- 19Rodriguez
Substitutes
- 9Wood
- 18Westwood
- 25Norris
- 26Bardsley
- 28Long
- 44Goodridge
- 45Driscoll-Glennon
- Referee:
- Andy Davies