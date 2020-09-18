Last updated on .From the section Irish

Aaron Canning's second spell with Irish Premiership club Coleraine appears to be coming to an end after the defender was transfer-listed by the Bannsiders.

Canning had signed a new deal with the club in June which should have seen him remain with the Ballycastle Road outfit until the end of the 2022-23 season.

A brief statement issued by the club on Friday confirmed that the player had been "placed on the transfer list".

"The Club will be making no further statement at this time," it continued.

The 28-year-old played in Coleraine's historic Europa League qualifier win over Maribor last month but was not involved in the matchday squad for the defeat by Motherwell on Thursday.

The former Northern Ireland Under-19 international was approaching 300 appearances for the Bannsiders during his two spells at the club.

Canning helped Oran Kearney's side to a second-place league finish last season and was also part of the squad which lifted the League Cup in February.

Coleraine terminated Canning's contract in 2015 after he was given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after pleading guilty to exposing himself in October 2014.

Having had spells with Glenavon, Limavady United and Institute, he re-signed for Coleraine in August 2018 nearly three years after he left the club.