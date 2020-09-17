Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Greenwood scored 18 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season

Manchester United asked for Mason Greenwood to be rested and not called up by England for Nations League duty, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood, 18, made his senior debut against Iceland on 5 September having made 50 appearances in all competitions for United last season.

He and Manchester City's Phil Foden were later sent home from the England squad for breaking coronavirus rules.

"I tried my best to give him a rest over the summer," said Solskjaer.

"The club, we asked specifically and pointed out that he should have had a rest.

"He needs it mentally and physically after that season he had. First thing that happens is, one, he's called up, and two, he's right there in the press.

"We've done whatever we can to protect him and I will keep on helping him."

Forward Greenwood apologised for the "embarrassment he had caused" in Iceland, and later had to release a statement about his "poor judgement" when he inhaled nitrous oxide, after "historical pictures" of him doing so were published in a newspaper.

Solskjaer confirmed that Greenwood will be involved in United's Premier League season-opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday at 17:30 BST.

"With the testing and Covid protocols, he trained by himself for a little while. We had some tests done and as soon as possible he was with us. He's a big part of this group," Solskjaer added.

"This is where he feels at home. He's not comfortable, we challenge him, we've got people looking after him."

He added: "We have to understand he's an 18-year-old kid who needs managing."

Maguire 'training well and focused'

England's Nations League campaign also saw United captain Harry Maguire dropped from Gareth Southgate's squad just hours after being selected following his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Maguire, 27, was given a suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery. He maintains his innocence and has appealed against the decision, which nullifies the conviction.

"Knowing Harry, he's a very strong character so hopefully he can put that apart," said Solskjaer.

"But, naturally, as a human being it will be in the back of his mind what's happened this summer.

"Personally, I think he will be able to focus on his football but you can't predict how people will react. But so far he's trained well, he's been focused."

Solskjaer refuses to 'speculate' about Sancho

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the ongoing transfer saga between United and Borussia Dortmund over England winger Jadon Sancho.

It is understood United can meet the 20-year-old's personal terms, but there is no agreement over a fee, and the Bundesliga side are increasingly confident of keeping him.

"You know I can't say anything about other clubs' players out of respect to them. I can't speculate," Solskjaer said.

"But we understand that to get even further, one, we need to develop what we have, and two, we're also looking to strengthen the team.

"I've been in dialogue with the club, of course, we're always discussing and hopefully let's see if we can bring anyone in."