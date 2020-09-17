Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Aaron Drinan's first-team debut for Ipswich came more than two years after he joined the clubs from Irish side Waterford in January 2018

Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan has been ruled out for up to two months with a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the first half of their League One opening win against Wigan Athletic.

It was his first league appearance for the club, having only made his Tractor Boys debut a week earlier in the Carabao Cup.

"He's done brilliantly since he came in, and this is a blow for him," said Ipswich boss Paul Lambert.

"Nobody thought we'd be talking about Aaron at this stage of the season but he was terrific in training so I thought 'I'll give you a chance' and he took it.

"He was playing well but these things can happen and we wish him a speedy recovery."