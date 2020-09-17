Last updated on .From the section National League

Notts County's friendly against York on 26 September has been selected as one of the test events for National League clubs

The National League has received approval to stage test events which will allow up to 1,000 people to attend games later this month.

Friendly matches have been confirmed at Dagenham, Yeovil, Dartford and Notts County on 22 and 26 September.

Seven English Football League games this weekend will be watched by crowds as part of the pilot to allow the safe return of spectators to sport events.

The National League season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 3 October.

Earlier this week, National League chairman Brian Barwick said he feared clubs would "suffer severe economic hardship" if spectators were not allowed to return to stadiums in the near future, with teams at that level more reliant on matchday income.

The 2019-20 National League regular season was brought to an early conclusion because of the coronavirus pandemic, although play-off games in its three divisions were played behind closed doors in July and August.

The confirmed fixtures for the pilot, which must follow the government's social distancing guidelines and are subject to local safety advisory group approval, are as follows:

Tuesday, 22 September

Dagenham & Redbridge v Concord Rangers

Yeovil Town v Bath City

Dartford v Dover Athletic

Saturday, 26 September