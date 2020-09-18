Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Howard Beverland captained Coleraine in his first spell at the club

Coleraine have signed Howard Beverland on a three-year deal after the defender left Irish Premiership rivals Crusaders.

The 30-year-old returns to the club for his second spell at the Showgrounds.

After breaking into the team as a 17-year-old, he made 319 appearances and captained the Bannsiders before leaving for Seaview in 2016.

The deal comes after Coleraine placed centre back Aaron Canning on the transfer list on Friday.

In his time with Crusaders, Beverland made 136 appearances and won the Irish Premiership title, an Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield.