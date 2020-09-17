Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Spain beat Portugal in the final of the 2019 U19 Euros in Armenia

The rescheduled Uefa European Under-19 Championship finals will be played in Northern Ireland in March 2021.

The eight-team tournament was set to take place in July across Belfast, Ballymena, Portadown and Lurgan.

That date was moved to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now Uefa has further postponed the tournament until the spring of 2021.

The straight knock-out tournament could be played during the international window from 24 to 30 March.

Northern Ireland have already qualified as hosts and venues for the matches will be confirmed following the elite qualifying round in November.

The four semi-finalists at the U19 Euros will automatically qualify for the Under-20 World Cup in 2021, while there will also be three play-off matches - two semi-finals and a final - for the losing quarter-finalists to qualify a fifth team for the global tournament.