Alfredo Morelos has 20 European goals for Rangers - one behind Ally McCoist's record - after his double in Gibraltar

Alfredo Morelos' Rangers future is a decision for the striker and his agent, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Colombia forward has started only half of the club's eight games this season - and was dropped from the squad to face Kilmarnock last month - after being the subject of a bid from Lille.

Morelos came off the bench to take his European goal haul to 20 with a double in Thursday's rout of Lincoln Red Imps.

"Alfredo is playing well, he's in much better shape," said Gerrard.

"He's looking sharper, he's scoring goals. And he's looking happy, so we just take it day by day."

Asked if Morelos might still be a Rangers player by the close of the transfer window on 5 October, Gerrard added: "Of course there is still a possibility because no-one knows what's going to happen.

"I think that's a question for Alfredo and his representation to answer, rather than myself.

"Alfredo is somebody who will put his body on the line for the club and he showed that last night by playing with the injury he sustained at the weekend."

Rangers have yet to concede a goal this season and their seven-game clean sheet stretch at the start of the Scottish Premiership campaign has eclipsed a 114-year record held by Celtic.

Gerrard takes his league leaders to Hibernian, who sit three points behind, on Sunday and the former Liverpool captain said: "Easter Road will be another tough challenge against an in-form Hibs team but we have confidence we can go and do the job."