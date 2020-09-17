Europa League: Who potentially awaits Scottish clubs in play-off round?
Scotland's four Europa League clubs have been split into groups for Friday's (13:00 BST) play-off draw, narrowing down the potential opponents.
Should Rangers see off Willem II on Thursday, they could land Tottenham.
And if Celtic beat FC Riga, they may face Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Brest or the likes of Ludogorets.
A Rijeka reunion is possible for Aberdeen should they defeat Sporting, and Motherwell or Hapoel Be'er Sheva's prospective opponents include Besiktas.
Aberdeen will be the only Scottish side seeded if they progress to the play-off round, which takes place on 1 October.
All qualifying ties are played over one leg, with the team drawn first at home.
Champions Path Group 2
Seeded teams
Dynamo Brest (Belarus)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Unseeded teams
Ludogorets
Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina) or Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)
Riga (Latvia)/Tre Fiori (San Marino) or Celtic
Ararat-Armenia (Aremenia) or Celje (Slovenia)
Main Path
Group 1
Seeded teams
Basel (Switzerland) or Anorthosis (Cyprus)
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Rep) or Sonderjyske (Denmark)
Besiktas (Turkey) or Rio Ave (Portugal)
Unseeded teams
CSKA-Sofia (Bulgaria) or B36 (Faroe Islands)
AC Milan (Italy) or Bodo Glimt (Norway)
Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) or Motherwell
Group 2
Seeded teams
Sporting CP (Portugal) or Aberdeen
Mura (Slovenia) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Copenhagen (Denmark) or Piast Gliwice (Poland)
Unseeded teams
LASK (Austraia) or Dunajska Streda (Slovakia)
Rijeka (Croatia) or Kolos Kovalivka (Ukraine)
Rosenborg (Norway) or Alanyaspor (Turkey)
Group 4
Seeded teams
Galatasaray (Turkey) or Hajduk Split (Croatia)
Shkendija (Macedonia) or Tottenham (England)
Standard Liege (Belgium) or Vojvodina (Serbia)
APOEL (Cyprus) or Zrinjski (Bosnia-Herz)
Unseeded teams
Rostov (Russia) or Maccabi Haifa (Israel)
Willem II (Netherlands) or Rangers
Fehervar (Hungary) or Reims (France)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) or Slovan Liberec (Czech Rep)