Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Livingston, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic defender Shane Duffy has hit back at former Ireland international Gary Breen for claiming his move to Scottish football will lower his standards. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Celtic could sign versatile Preston North End defender Ben Davies on a pre-contract in January. (Sun)
Broadcasters Premier Sports issued an apology after technical problems caused Rangers fans to miss the fourth goal - scored by Jermain Defoe - in the 5-0 Europa League rout of Lincoln Red Imps. (Sun)
Rangers could renew their pursuit of Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu after the Ligue 2 side lowered their £4m asking price. (Daily Record)
Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson has agreed a one-year contract with St Johnstone less than two weeks after leaving Aberdeen. (Courier)
Dundee United defender Mark Connolly's Scottish FA charge - after he reportedly breached Covid-19 regulations by refusing to wear a face covering in a taxi last month - sets a "weird precedent", says manager Micky Mellon. (Courier)
Livingston boss Gary Holt has praised striker Anthony Stokes - who left without playing a game - for trying to overcome his difficulties with training on the club's plastic pitch before volunteering to cancel his contract. (Scotsman)
Out-of-favour defender Tom James has left Hibernian to join Wigan Athletic on loan until January. (Edinburgh Evening News)