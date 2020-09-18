Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hamburg defender Toni Leistner used to play for hometown club Dynamo Dresden

Hamburg defender Toni Leistner has been banned for five games for "assaulting a spectator" of his former club Dynamo Dresden after his side's 4-1 German Cup defeat on Monday.

Two games of his ban are suspended for a year, while he was also fined 8,000 euros (£7,300).

The German Football Association (DFB) said external-link Leistner, 30, was "insulted several times by a Dresden spectator".

The player then went into the stands and "physically attacked him".

Leistner also breached coronavirus protocol in the stadium by going into the stand.

"As a result, he has exposed himself and possibly third parties to the risk of infection with the coronavirus," the DFB added.

About 10,000 fans watched the game in Dresden - the biggest attendance in Germany since the coronavirus lockdown.

Dynamo condemned the supporter allegedly involved, saying it is "shameful" Leistner had been offended by a fan of his "home club".