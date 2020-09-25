Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading22004046
2Bristol City22004136
3Luton22003126
4Bournemouth21104314
5Norwich21103214
6Birmingham21101014
7Millwall21101014
8Swansea21101014
9Watford21101014
10Blackburn21017343
11Brentford21013123
12QPR21014313
13Coventry21014403
14Cardiff21012203
15Rotherham21011103
16Preston201123-11
17Middlesbrough201112-11
18Stoke201102-21
19Derby200214-30
20Barnsley200203-30
21Huddersfield200204-40
22Nottm Forest200204-40
23Wycombe200206-60
24Sheff Wed2110202-8
