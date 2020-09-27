Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth16:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading33006159
2Swansea32103037
3Watford32102027
4Blackburn320111386
5Bristol City22004136
6Luton32013216
7Birmingham31202115
8Millwall31202115
9Brentford31114224
10QPR31115414
11Bournemouth21104314
12Norwich21103214
13Coventry31114404
14Rotherham31112204
15Stoke311112-14
16Cardiff310234-13
17Huddersfield310214-33
18Middlesbrough302123-12
19Preston301224-21
20Barnsley301203-31
21Nottm Forest300305-50
22Derby300318-70
23Wycombe300308-80
24Sheff Wed2110202-8
View full Championship table

Top Stories