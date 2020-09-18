Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have signed midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m.

The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses.

"It's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here," he said.

Thiago will wear the number six shirt at Anfield and becomes the club's second summer signing after Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

He won La Liga twice with Barcelona before a 2013 move to Bayern, where he won the Bundesliga seven times and the Champions League in August.

His arrival at Anfield ends weeks of speculation about whether the Premier League champions would make a stand-out summer signing.

The £20m fee will be paid in instalments over the length of Thiago's deal, and up to an additional £5m will be paid based on the Reds' success in the Premier League and Champions League.

