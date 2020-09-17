Carabao Cup fourth-round draw completed before third-round games played
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Liverpool could play Leicester or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round after the draw was completed before the third-round games are played.
Liverpool visit League One Lincoln in the third round next week - with games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The fourth round happens the following week, starting on Monday, 28 September.
Leyton Orient or Tottenham will host Chelsea or Barnsley, while holders Manchester City or Bournemouth visit Millwall or Burnley in round four.
Fourth-round draw in full
Lincoln or Liverpool v Leicester or Arsenal
Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth
West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood or Everton v West Ham or Hull
Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke or Gillingham
Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley
Newport or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle
Preston or Brighton v Luton or Manchester United