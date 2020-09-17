Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison guided Nomads to the 2019-20 Cymru Premier title

Manager Andy Morrison says Connah's Quay Nomads "had to turn a blind eye" to players who turned up feeling unwell for their Europa League qualifying defeat by Dinamo Tbilisi.

The game went ahead despite four players having tested positive for Covid-19 beforehand.

The quartet and a fifth player, who has yet to test positive, are in self-isolation.

"Three lads have turned up tonight and they're not well," said Morrison.

"And it's like 'lads I don't want to hear it. I can't hear it tonight that you're ill, please like you know. Let's just get through it'.

"I've been told that before the game and we've had to turn a blind eye to it and then you would have never noticed that anyone there tonight wasn't feeling great."

Three players had been confirmed as having tested positive for coronavirus before the second qualifying round game.

Nomads lost 1-0 to a late Giorgi Gabedava penalty at Wrexham's Racecourse.