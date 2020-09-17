Last updated on .From the section European Football

Higuain won his third Serie A title with Juventus in the 2019-20 season

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain has left Italian champions Juventus after his contract was mutually terminated and is expected to join David Beckham's Inter Miami club in the United States.

The 32-year-old joined Juve from Serie A rivals Napoli for a Italian record fee of £75m in July 2016.

At the time it was also the world's third most expensive transfer.

On Thursday, Inter Miami manager Diego Alonso said Higuain was "finalising negotiations" with the MLS club.

Last week Higuain was greeted at Miami Airport by Jorge Mas, who is one of four co-owners alongside former England captain Beckham.

Former Real Madrid forward Higuain scored 66 goals in 149 games - as well as having loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea - but never quite lived up to expectations.

Last month, new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo announced Higuain would soon be leaving the Turin club.

"He was a great champion, a great player but the cycle is over," ex-Italy midfielder Pirlo said.

"We looked each other in the eyes, we talked and we made this decision. I admire him a lot, but we have decided that the paths will separate."