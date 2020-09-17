Last updated on .From the section Brentford

The fan's ban will be reviewed three years after Brentford's supporters are first admitted to the club's new stadium

A Brentford fan who made a racist comment in a video posted online on social media has been given a lifetime ban by the Championship club.

The supporter, a season-ticket holder, was told in a meeting on Thursday that he will not be permitted to watch any Bees side at any venue.

However, the unnamed man has agreed to undergo a rehabilitation programme organised through the club.

His ban could be lifted in the future, subject to conditions being met.

The Bees have said they will review the fan's case three years after supporters are first admitted to the west London outfit's new home, the Brentford Community Stadium near Kew Bridge.

The club moved into the stadium this summer, but are yet to admit fans because of restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fan could be allowed to attend matches again subject to his rehabilitation programme being completed and significant evidence of a change in his behaviour.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory language, abuse, chanting and behaviour of any kind," said a statement on the club website. external-link

"It is vital that our community of fans, present and future, understand that we will not tolerate racism and discrimination."