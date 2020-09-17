Last updated on .From the section Rangers

James Tavernier needs one more Rangers goal to hit a half century after his opener in Gibraltar

Rangers "didn't get out of first gear" in their 5-0 defeat of Lincoln Red Imps, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Jermain Defoe also on target as Gerrard's men progressed in Europa League qualifying.

Willem II await next week after Gerrard's side take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

"The goals were outstanding. I don't think it was a good performance," Gerrard told RangersTV.

"I think we made it complicated for the majority of it. Really, we didn't get out of first gear.

"We wanted to get a win, clean sheet and move on to the next fixture because the next couple of weeks are going to be a lot more important and a lot more difficult."

Rangers may be without Kemar Roofe at Easter Road on Sunday after the forward came off during the first half in Gibraltar.

"There is an issue but we're hoping it's not a big one," explained Gerrard, whose side are away from home in the next round. "He said he could feel a bit of tightness so hopefully he's done the sensible thing and told us before it's got worse. Hopefully, fingers crossed he should be okay."

The Morelos double took the Colombian to 20 European goals for Rangers - one off Ally McCoist's record.

And Gerrard commented: "There's a big difference between Alfredo Morelos and Ally McCoist. Ally McCoist won trophies here, he was successful here so we can't speak about those two players in the same breath, not yet."