Kieffer Moore made his Cardiff City debut in the 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Manager Neil Harris believes Cardiff City must strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes on 16 October.

Cardiff added Wales striker Kieffer Moore and Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo ahead of the new Championship season.

But as attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin continues to battle for full fitness, Harris feels there is work to do.

"For me creativity, goals, end product, is a must for us within the squad," he said.

"Let's be respectful to the rest of the squad. We have got some good players who can be creative in the final third.

"Would I like a bit more strength in depth in the forward area? I think it's safe to say we are looking at that top end of the pitch, for a little bit more end product.

"But we know that's the business end of the pitch and it's difficult to find (players) at the right value. I would like to add to the squad but have to do it within my financial constraints."

Cardiff lost winger Albert Adomah when his loan from Nottingham Forest ended in June, while Danny Ward has left for Huddersfield and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract was terminated earlier this month.

Beaten in the play-off semi-finals last season, the Bluebirds began the new league campaign with a home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday having lost 3-0 at Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

Harris says mindset is key ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

"It's been a little bit of sloppy mentality in the first week, a little bit in training as well," he said.

"That's not having a pop at my players, not at all. I think we quickly have to move past a brilliant last season to this year making sure our mentality is 100% spot on individually and collectively.

"The clean sheet mentality, the mindset to go that extra yard, to outrun your opponent, to outfight your opponent. That's been a big talking point this week."

Harris says the influential Tomlin, who came off the bench in the Sheffield Wednesday defeat, will not be fit enough to start at Forest.