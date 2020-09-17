John Coleman (right) and assistant Jimmy Bell's previous deals were due to expire in 2022

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has signed a new four-year contract with the League One club.

The 57-year-old has been in charge for six years, having also managed the Lancashire side from 1999 to 2012, and led them to a 17th-placed finish in the third tier last season.

Assistant Jimmy Bell and coach John Doolan have also extended until 2024.

"I have got no desire to leave and, as long as the club don't want me to leave, that's fine," Coleman said.

"I don't need contracts, I never had them in the past and I don't need them now."

Coleman and Bell guided Accrington to three promotions to reach the Football League in 2006 and though they left for Rochdale in 2012, they returned to the Wham Stadium in 2014 and led the club to League One for the first time four years later.

Stanley chairman Andy Holt told the club website: "It shows a level of commitment from both parties and, now the long term future in terms of the management is secure, we can get our heads down and get through Covid together and this delights me."