Hashtag United's FA Cup first qualifying round game with Soham Town Rangers will be shown live on the BBC.

The game will be played on Monday, 21 September at 19:45 BST and will be screened on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online.

Essex-based Hashtag United were set up as a YouTube team in 2016, joining the non-league system in 2018.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017, including Maine Road FC v Squires Gate in the previous round.