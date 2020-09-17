Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Alex Dyer's Killie are 10th in the Scottish Premiership after seven games

Scottish Premiership clubs will not want to play League Cup ties against teams who have not tested for Covid-19, says Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer.

Only top-flight outfits are required to test each week, with Championship and League One and Two clubs not beginning their campaigns until next month.

However, Kilmarnock are in a cup group with Clyde, Dumbarton, Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk.

"All of them will be tested or you'll have the right not to play," said Dyer.

"I wouldn't think a Premiership club would want to play someone who's not been tested. It doesn't make sense."

St Mirren were without three goalkeepers against Hibernian on Saturday after a covid outbreak.

And four Hamilton Academical players are isolating - three after initial private positive tests were later confirmed by the NHS to be negative and another whose house-mate had the virus.

Dyer, whose side welcome Hamilton on Saturday, admits Kilmarnock have had their own "little scares".

"No-one's immune and it's going to happen to everyone, I would think," he said.

"We're lucky it's not happening to us yet. We've had little scares on it but we're okay.

"You don't have to be in sport to know that it's happening all over. We're not exempt to it so it's inevitable that someone's going to get caught with it."