Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Tom James (right) signed a three-year deal with Hibs in 2019

Wigan Athletic manager John Sheridan has made his first signing by bringing in defender Tom James on loan from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 24-year-old, who made 12 appearances for Hibs last season, has signed a deal until 17 January.

Wales youth international James joined Hibs from Yeovil Town on a three-year contract in June 2019.

"I'm a full-back who likes to get forward with goals and assists," James told the club website. external-link

"But I'm a defender, so I've got to make sure I do that first. "I need to get some more games in me now, so I'm really looking forward to this opportunity."

Wigan were deducted 12 points by the English Football League when they were placed in administration in July, which saw them relegated to League One.

But the Latics, who last week appointed Sheridan as boss, were given permission by the EFL to start the new league season in administration.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.