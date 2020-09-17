Last updated on .From the section Football

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship by 10 points

Leeds United: Take Us Home has returned for second season.

Season one charted Leeds' 2018-19 campaign in the Championship as they narrowly missed out on promotion.

Season two follows the 2019-20 season. As we know by now, this time around, the team did actually manage to take Leeds 'home'.

Here are some takeaways.

There is a star-studded cast

Big Leeds fan Russell Crowe returns as narrator and there are other big Leeds luminaries featured, including IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington, and actors Ralph Ineson and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game of Thrones fame.

Reflecting on Leeds agonisingly missing out on promotion in 2019, Coster-Waldau says: "We stumbled…we should have been promoted."

At least he can relax now.

Bielsa remains a mysterious figure

The man, the myth, the legend - Bielsa took over at Leeds in 2018

El Loco barely features in the series, remaining on-brand in his shtick of stern, distant dad.

That makes it perhaps all the more special when, at the end of episode two, he actually gets amongst it with the players as they celebrate promotion at Elland Road, grabbing Kalvin Phillips at one point and exclaiming: "The best Kalvin, the best!"

When we do get a comment from him, it's usually something quite poetic and profound, like his soliloquy at the end of episode two: "The supporters, the only thing for them is that they love their club, the only thing they receive in exchange is emotions. For this reason, the supporter is the best thing in football."

His influence is also clear to see in building a state-of-the-art training facility and the obsession with fitness.

Phillips' nan may have swayed his decision

Kalvin Phillips won his first England cap against Denmark this month

One of the stars of this Leeds team is undoubtedly 24-year-old defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips - aka 'The Yorkshire Pirlo'.

The local lad talks openly in episode one about the dilemma he faced when he received interest from Premier League clubs after the 2018-19 season, mentioning particularly the platform that might have given him to get into the England squad.

He says: "I was second-guessing myself."

In the end, he decided to sign another contract with his boyhood club. Phillips admits that his grandmother, Val, had a word.

"She said she didn't want me to leave."

Val explains: "I said to him, 'what am I going to do'? He says, 'you'll have to sell that house and come with me'."

She says that, with 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way, "it wouldn't do for me to move too far".

Orta is Leeds' most passionate spectator

Director of football Victor Orta is a passionate supporter from the stands

Any fan who has witnessed Leeds' director of football Victor Orta on the sidelines during the previous campaign will know how much he loves giving it the big one.

His "binoculars" jibe at Derby County at the end of the season was a classic, on-brand piece of wind-up.

During key games at the end of the season, it's a joy to witness him in this series going through the full gamut from agony to ecstasy.

Watch out for him nearly crying after Mateusz Klich's penalty against Stoke. He is every Leeds fan encapsulated.

Leeds United: Take Us Home is on Amazon from 17 September