EFL Cup - Third Round
West BromWest Bromwich Albion2BrentfordBrentford2
Brentford win 5-4 on penalties

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 25Button
  • 22Peltier
  • 24Kipré
  • 20IvanovicSubstituted forO'Sheaat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Townsend
  • 16Harper
  • 28Field
  • 10PhillipsSubstituted forDianganaat 71'minutes
  • 18Gallagher
  • 21Edwards
  • 4Robson-KanuSubstituted forAustinat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 11Diangana
  • 12Costa Pereira
  • 15Austin
  • 19Sawyers
  • 23Bond
  • 27O'Shea

Brentford

  • 1Raya
  • 3Henry
  • 4Goode
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 2Thompson
  • 31ZamburekSubstituted forDasilvaat 66'minutes
  • 26Baptiste
  • 9MarcondesSubstituted forToneyat 71'minutes
  • 7CanósSubstituted forNørgaardat 66'minutes
  • 15Forss
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 5Pinnock
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 14Dasilva
  • 17Toney
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(5). Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(4). Marcus Forss (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(4), Brentford 2(3). Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(3), Brentford 2(3). Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(3), Brentford 2(2). Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(2), Brentford 2(2). Josh Dasilva (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(2), Brentford 2(1). Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(1), Brentford 2(1). Ivan Toney (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2(1), Brentford 2. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins West Bromwich Albion 2, Brentford 2.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Brentford 2.

  15. Post update

    Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

