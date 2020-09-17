Gareth Bale set for Tottenham loan move: Real Madrid forward to fly in on Friday

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments131

Gareth Bale
Bale is to return to Tottenham where he scored 26 goals during the 2012-13 campaign

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

A deal for Wales international Bale, 31, to rejoin Spurs on loan from Real Madrid is still being negotiated.

Talks between the clubs are progressing positively and as long as they are concluded in the same manner, Bale will travel to London.

He is understood to be training on his own at Real on Thursday and awaiting the outcome of negotiations.

Bale originally joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 before moving to the Spanish giants for a then world record £85m in 2013. He has gone on to score more than 100 goals for Real and won four Champions Leagues.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, told BBC Wales Sport on Wednesday that talks over a move were "slowly progressing".

Barnett said: "Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in the last seven years. We are still negotiating. We shall see how it goes."

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho refused to speculate on the discussions saying: "He is a Real Madrid player and I don't comment on players from other clubs. I have to respect that. It's better not to speak.

"I tried to sign him for Real Madrid, which was not possible to do during my time there. But the president followed my instinct and my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club. It's not a secret, even Gareth knows that."

In July 2019, Real cancelled a deal for Bale to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning, and he played 20 times for the Bernabeu club last season.

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at home by Everton in their first game of the new Premier League campaign on Sunday.

Comments

Join the conversation

137 comments

  • Excellent player.
    Stupid hair

    • tastytunes replied:
      If Spurs provide Bale with a big enough space to park his ego he could be a great signing.

  • It should have been today but he has a round of golf booked this afternoon.

  • Not a Spurs fan but Bale has a point to prove now, I think he will be a massive lift to the club and the team.

    Bale can be another level on his day, let's hope he lights up the premier league (Just not against my team)

  • This is the same club that made people redundant & took a loan from the government? Even if Real are paying half his wages, Spurs will still be paying £300k pw! Add the Doherty signing & Reguilon. Shouldn’t they be paying the loan back to the taxpayer before all that?

    • Axemad replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Great for Wales and Spurs. He will certainly give Spurs a cutting edge

    • valleyboy replied:
      If he stays fit which going by his record is highly unlikely..

  • I wish the guy well. I'm on the fence whether this is a good move for Spurs as they could probably spend the wages more wisely but it'll be good to see Bale get some game time.

  • Great signing for Spurs - they need this calibre of player. However, Spurs still have a lot of work to do and this signing may ultimately be the make-or-break for Mourinho's future at Spurs.

  • Gareth bale catches a plane to UK, breaking news!

    Can we have an article on what he orders from the flight trolley on Friday please.

    • Scoops replied:
      He earns £600k a week. I think it might be a different type of flight 😄

  • Heard Gaz is absolutely buzzing to have a crack at Royal Wentworth

    • Second rate second row replied:
      What's 'Royal Wentworth?

  • Great news. Seriously underrated world class player who has been badly treated in Spain. Welcome home!

    • A good Semillon replied:
      Doesn't your heart just bleed for the guy how terribly he's been treated on £600,000 a week. Someone call Amnesty

  • If Bale has his "Wales" hat on then Spurs will have a bargain but if he has his Real hat on then Spurs will have bought nothing but trouble...

  • This thread is about to go seven shades of tribal but let's start with a positive - on pure talent alone it is great to have someone like him back playing regularly and doing so in England - I read the press and watch football, I know he costs a lot, gets injured etc but just let's see past that for a few seconds.

  • not doing 2 weeks self-isolation, then?

    • Steve replied:
      He is an elite sportsman apparently. Guess the powers to be think his golfing skills have improved that much in the last couple of years.

  • GRACIAS GARETH!


    You played a massive role in 3 of the 4 Champions League wins.
    The Copa final goal will always be remembered too!


    Good luck Garethchito, but it was time to go. Been done for a few years, and doesn't really care that much about playing anymore. He was great when he cared though and was younger and I hope Madridista's remember those days more.

  • When’s Ossie flying in to sign?

    • Gliffinsnue replied:
      And Berbatov.

  • Kane and Able (typo)

    • StuN replied:
      😂

  • Does he really need to fly here just to have talks? I've been doing business on calls and video confs since March!

    • Julio Laker replied:
      Medical I guess

  • Arsenal fan here, looking forward to seeing this once awesome (hopefully still can be) player back in the Premier League, even if it is for that team!!

  • If/when he does fly in, won't he have to quarantine for 14 days???

  • This could be a good move for the Wales national team, having one of their best players getting game time and not golf time.

    How far it will help Spurs is anyone's guess

    • Shamoo replied:
      He'll probably keep playing golf tbf

